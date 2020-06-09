Mobile Pantry food distribution set for Wednesday afternoon in parking lot of Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. HS

From Todd Rapp, operations manager, The Salvation Army



The Salvation Army in Partnership with Bergen Evangelical Presbyterian Church and Foodlink will be holding a Mobile Pantry food distribution at 3 p.m. tomorrow, June 10th, at the Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School parking lot, 6917 W. Bergen Road in Bergen.

It goes until all the food has been given out. Please be aware that this is a location change. We will not be at the church .

This distribution will take place every other week at the school parking lot until the end of August.

This is a drive-thru distribution. Guests will remain in their vehicle and be directed how to proceed. A valid photo ID is required for each vehicle. Each vehicle will receive three boxes weighing approximately 25 pounds each (1-dairy, 1-produce and 1-meat) these portions are designed for families of four or more.

This is food that has been redirected to food banks for those needing assistance due to COVID-19. It is not excess food.

We will only be able to provide one portion (3 boxes) per vehicle. No multiple pickups allowed.

Please have your trunk/hatch cleared out as volunteers will not be permitted to move your belongings. Back seats are highly discouraged for social distancing reasons.

If you have any questions please call The Salvation Army at (585) 343-6284. Leave a clear message and someone will call you back.