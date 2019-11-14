Modern dance showcase 'BREATHE' to command GCC's Stuart Steiner stage Nov. 22

Press release:

Directed and choreographed by GCC Adjunct Professor Tara Pocock, the modern dance showcase "BREATHE" will take over the Stuart Steiner Theater stage of Genesee Community College's Batavia Campus at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22.

With a cast of 20 dancers comprised of members of GCC's Dance Team, the Spotlight Dance Studio, Divine Dance Studio and GCC students, the show will use fog machines and strobe lighting to highlight a variety of dance genres set to music from popular hip-hop rapper Lil Jon to the pop artist Billie Eilish.

Tickets to see "BREATHE" are $8 for adults, and $5 for seniors (55+) and students (16+) and GCC faculty/ staff. GCC students with ID are $3, and GCC alumni with ID will receive a $2 discount on an adult ticket. To reserve seats, contact the GCC box office at [email protected] or (585) 345-6814. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

All ticket sale proceeds will benefit GCC's Forum Players. Please contact [email protected] with any questions.