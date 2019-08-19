More than 100 children attended Northgate church's Base Camp last week

Submitted photos and press release:

Northgate Free Methodist Church hosted its second annual Base Camp this past week. Pastor Daniel Calkins created and implemented a tremendous program for more than 100 children who were enrolled in this year's camp.

Throughout the week, they enjoyed visits from the City of Batavia Fire Department, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Seneca Park Zoomobile and the Le Roy-based ART of Mandy.

The camp consisted of a half-day program for 4- and 5-year-olds, and a full-day program for children ages 6 to 14.

The children took part in worship, morning and afternoon chapel, and focused on a sport of their choice, in which they not only learned skills of that sport, but focused on developing team building and positive attitudes while working with other peers.

Pastor Calkins is the Next Generation Pastor at Northgate. Beginning in September, he will be reinstating a Middle School Base program on Wednesday nights, and a High School Base program on Sunday nights.

He also hosts a weekly Sunday night group for college-age and young adults called “Ember,” from 8 to 9:45.

All of these groups take place at Northgate Free Methodist Church’s South Campus, located at 350 Bank St., Batavia. For more information, please email Pastor Calkins [email protected] or visit this website.