Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 17, 2019 - 5:01pm

Motorcycle accident reported in Stafford on Route 33

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, Stafford.

A motorcycle accident is reported on Route 33 in Stafford. Stafford Fire Department and Mercy medics responded. South Byron Fire Police are called to shut down Route 33 at Griswald Road and Route 33 at Route 237.

Mercy Flight is called to the scene.

UPDATE 5:34 p.m.: A husband and wife were riding their respective motorcycles, he on a black bike, she on a red Honda, when he slowed down for unknown reasons. His wife, who was just behind him, slowed suddenly to avoid hitting him and she lost control of her bike and crashed. She had an open-face helmet on and suffered road rash on her face and extremities and complained of head, chest and abdomen pain. A trooper at the scene said she was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital.The husband was not injured. No other vehicles were involved. 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

June 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button