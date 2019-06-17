Motorcycle accident reported in Stafford on Route 33

A motorcycle accident is reported on Route 33 in Stafford. Stafford Fire Department and Mercy medics responded. South Byron Fire Police are called to shut down Route 33 at Griswald Road and Route 33 at Route 237.

Mercy Flight is called to the scene.

UPDATE 5:34 p.m.: A husband and wife were riding their respective motorcycles, he on a black bike, she on a red Honda, when he slowed down for unknown reasons. His wife, who was just behind him, slowed suddenly to avoid hitting him and she lost control of her bike and crashed. She had an open-face helmet on and suffered road rash on her face and extremities and complained of head, chest and abdomen pain. A trooper at the scene said she was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital.The husband was not injured. No other vehicles were involved.