Motorcycle crash reported off Ledge Road in Alabama

A motorcycle accident is reported at 1075 Ledge Road in Alabama. Mercy Flight #5 in Batavia is on standby. The rider is in a cornfield and was not moving, but is now said to be moving. Alabama Fire Department is responding, along with Mercy medics and law enforcement. The location is between Reuben Road and Route 77.

UPDATE 2:15 p.m.: A first responder on scene reports the rider is conscious and alert. Mercy Flight standby is cancelled.