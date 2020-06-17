Motorcycle vs. car accident reported on the reservation; rider is up and walking

A motorcycle vs. car accident with injuries is reported on the Tonawanda Indian Reservation at Bloomingdale and Meadville roads. The motorcycle rider is up and walking around. Alabama Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 1:11 p.m.: Alabama is unable to secure a crew, so Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments are requested to the scene.

UPDATE 1:13 p.m.: The closest flatbed tow is requested for a Honda motorcycle "with the front end locked up."

UPDATE 1:19 p.m.: A second ambulance is called in.