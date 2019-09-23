'Motorist safety blitz' at railroad crossing on Colby Road in Pembroke is tomorrow

On Saturday, we reported that this week is Rail Safety Week, when nearly a thousand rail safety events will occur throughout North America.

​In Genesee County, there will be an event billed as a "motorist safety blitz" on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the railroad crossing on Colby Road in Pembroke, south of Route 33 (Genesee Street). The sponsors are the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, CSX and Amtrak.

The time frame was not yet determined on Saturday. Today we confirmed with the Sheriff's Office that it is set for 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Recognizing that more publicity about track safety would save lives, a partnership between railroads, Operation Lifesaver, and state and local law enforcement, and local, state and federal agencies created Rail Safety Week in the United States and Canada in 2017.

Seventy-five people have died in New York State from collisions with trains since 2017. Nearly 125 more people statewide have been injured during that period.

