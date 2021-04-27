Movie Nights in May at WNY Gas & Steam Show Grounds in Alexander

Movie Nights at the WNY Gas & Steam Show Grounds!

7 p.m., May 14 -- "The Goonies"

7 p.m., May 15 -- "Aladdin" (The Original)

Cost is $25 per vehicle, no RVs, busses or limos. Drive-in only.

Food and drink for purchase on site.

Enter Walker Road entrance, Alexander Road. (Steam Show Grounds' address is 10244 Gillate Road, Alexander.)

Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 1st, www.alexandersteamshow.com. COVID-19 protocols to be followed.