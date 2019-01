A three-vehicle accident is reported at Ellicott and Jackson, near Angotti Beverages. One driver is injured. City police and fire are on scene and Mercy medics are responding. Two flatbeds will be needed for tows.

UPDATE 12:13 p.m.: Two additional patients are reported. Mercy medics are on scene. Reports that a pedestrian was struck proved false.

UPDATE 12:39 p.m.: An 85-year-old female patient is transported to UMMC for evaluation.