June 24, 2020 - 12:38pm

Museum Guild of Batavia cancels October Quilt Show in Alexander

posted by Billie Owens in covid-10, Museum Quilt Guild of Batavia, biannual quilt show, news.

From Lori Ivison of the Museum Quilt Guild:

It is with sadness that the Museum Quilt Guild of Batavia announces the cancellation of our biannual Quilt Show originally scheduled at Alexander Fire Hall the weekend of Oct. 16-18.

The health and safety of our members and our guests is our primary concern (COVID-19 pandemic). Currently, there are no plans to reschedule the quilt show.

Please watch for future meeting information for our members.

