June 24, 2020 - 12:38pm
Museum Guild of Batavia cancels October Quilt Show in Alexander
From Lori Ivison of the Museum Quilt Guild:
It is with sadness that the Museum Quilt Guild of Batavia announces the cancellation of our biannual Quilt Show originally scheduled at Alexander Fire Hall the weekend of Oct. 16-18.
The health and safety of our members and our guests is our primary concern (COVID-19 pandemic). Currently, there are no plans to reschedule the quilt show.
Please watch for future meeting information for our members.