'Music in Our Schools' -- free, public concert is March 26 at BHS

Press release:

"Music in Our Schools Month" will be celebrated this year by the Batavia High School Music Department’s annual Music In Our Schools Concert. It will be held in the High School (260 State St.) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26th and will feature music from every school and grade level in the district.

It is free and open to the public.

Emily Caccamise, a graduating senior, has performed in this concert for many years.

“I think the concerts are fantastic!" Emily said. "I love performing for my school and my district, but I especially think it is important that younger kids get to see what is possible.

"They watch the older kids play and, if they stick with it, they will grow and get better with practice.”

Freya Mellander and Lily Burke are both Middle School students who will be performing that night.

Lily said, “It’s really fun when you’re a younger kid and you get to play for and alongside the older kids! It’s great to see where you’re headed and exciting to see what you’ll do and grow into!”

Freya added, “One favorite memory was when I saw Mary Murphy (a senior) as a singer. I’ve only known her from Winter Guard, so it’s fun to see kids that you know perform on their instruments when you usually don’t hear them in that way!”

Jane Haggett is a strong advocate for the music program at Batavia. As department head, she strives to find many ways for music to enrich the community. She points out that the National Association for Music Education -- AKA NAfME, states “All Music All People,” that everyone is affected by music not just during the month of March.