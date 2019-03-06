Musical 'Annie' opens Thursday night at Byron-Bergen High School

Press release:

Byron-Bergen High School presents the spring musical "Annie," opening at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7.

This rags-to-riches tale features the music and acting talents of: Molly Belknap, Jack Benstead, Sarah Bleiler, Justine Bloom, Shelby Bridge, Stephanie Buell, Fiona Burke, Dominick Butz, Caleb Calhoun, Hailey Canfield, Caris Carlson, Hannah Catalino, Emily Chaback, Destiny Colon, Sadie Cook, Jacey Donahue, Jeremy Donahue, Serenity Donahue, Kendan Dressler, Josh Fleming, Sara Fraser, Aurora Hiscutt, Jason Hoehn, Kelly Ireland, Sage Johnson, Callista Kinkelaar, Aiden Kulikowski, Naomi Mathias, Courtney Pakusch, Libby Piper, Alexandria Schuck, Chloe Shuskey, Deacon Smith, Isabelle Stevens, Nicole Stone, Alayna Streeter, Hannah VanSkiver, and Lexi Vurraro.

Erin Parnapy, Coltin Henry, and Suzanne Scholand provide stage and set management.

Direction and musical direction is by Laurence Tallman. Special Byron-Bergen staff cameos by Karen Tischer and Peter Spence.

There will also be performances at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 8 and 9 in the Jr/Sr High School Auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens. Tickets are available in advance in the High School Main Office during school hours, or at the door.

This show is presented with special arrangements with, and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Music Theater International (MTI).

Photos courtesy of Gretchen Spittler.