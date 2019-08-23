Local Matters

August 23, 2019 - 11:53am

Musical Memories concert to benefit Crossroads House is Sept. 21 at City Church

posted by Billie Owens in news, crossroads house, batavia, City Church, musical memories concert.

The 11th annual Musical Memories concert to benefit Crossroads House will be held at City Church on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The church is located at 210 E. Main St. in Downtown Batavia.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 6:30.

Cost is $5 for general seating and $10 for reserved seating.

There will be a "Mega Raffle" on site.

Performances by:

  • Parkside Avenue Brass
  • The Hit Men
  • St. Joe's of Batavia Brass Ensemble
  • Hamburg Kingsmen Drum & Bugle Corps
  • Silver Leafs (from Canada!)
  • Mighty St. Joe's Alumni Drum & Bugle Corps

Advance tickets are available at Crossroads House, Roxy's Music Store, Valle Jewelers, and The Prospector in Attica.

All proceeds benefit Crossroads House, a comfort care home for the dying in Batavia.

