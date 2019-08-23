Musical Memories concert to benefit Crossroads House is Sept. 21 at City Church

The 11th annual Musical Memories concert to benefit Crossroads House will be held at City Church on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The church is located at 210 E. Main St. in Downtown Batavia.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 6:30.

Cost is $5 for general seating and $10 for reserved seating.

There will be a "Mega Raffle" on site.

Performances by:

Parkside Avenue Brass

The Hit Men

St. Joe's of Batavia Brass Ensemble

Hamburg Kingsmen Drum & Bugle Corps

Silver Leafs (from Canada!)

Mighty St. Joe's Alumni Drum & Bugle Corps

Advance tickets are available at Crossroads House, Roxy's Music Store, Valle Jewelers, and The Prospector in Attica.

All proceeds benefit Crossroads House, a comfort care home for the dying in Batavia.