Musical parody 'Monty Python's Spamalot' opens tonight at Pembroke HS

Submitted photos and information.

Pembroke High School Theatre Arts Department presents the comedy musical spoof "Monty Python's Spamalot" tonight at 7:30, with two performances on Saturday as well, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Come watch Monty Python's musical adapted from the film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail." It is a highly irreverent parody of the Arthurian legend.

The setting: England 932 A.D. -- A Kingdom divided. To the West the Anglo-Saxons, to the East the French. Above -- nothing but Celts and some people from Scotland. In Gwynned, Powys, and Dyfed -- the Plague. In the kingdoms of Wessex, Sussex, Essex and Kent -- you guessed it, more Plague. In Mercia and the two Anglias -- alas, Plague.

The plot: With a 50-percent chance of pestilence and famine coming out of the Northeast at 12 mph. Legend tells us of an extraordinary leader, who arose from the chaos, to unite a troubled kingdom. A man with a vision who gathered Knights together in a Holy Quest. This man was Arthur, King of the Britons. For this was England!

"Monty Python's Spamalot" (This show has a suggested rating of PG-13.) in the auditorium, 8750 Alleghany Road, Corfu:

Friday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.pembrokemusicals.com

Presale tickets are $7 and $9.

Tickets at the door are $8 and $10.