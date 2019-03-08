March 8, 2019 - 3:06pm
Musical parody 'Monty Python's Spamalot' opens tonight at Pembroke HS
Submitted photos and information.
Pembroke High School Theatre Arts Department presents the comedy musical spoof "Monty Python's Spamalot" tonight at 7:30, with two performances on Saturday as well, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Come watch Monty Python's musical adapted from the film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail." It is a highly irreverent parody of the Arthurian legend.
The setting: England 932 A.D. -- A Kingdom divided. To the West the Anglo-Saxons, to the East the French. Above -- nothing but Celts and some people from Scotland. In Gwynned, Powys, and Dyfed -- the Plague. In the kingdoms of Wessex, Sussex, Essex and Kent -- you guessed it, more Plague. In Mercia and the two Anglias -- alas, Plague.
The plot: With a 50-percent chance of pestilence and famine coming out of the Northeast at 12 mph. Legend tells us of an extraordinary leader, who arose from the chaos, to unite a troubled kingdom. A man with a vision who gathered Knights together in a Holy Quest. This man was Arthur, King of the Britons. For this was England!
"Monty Python's Spamalot" (This show has a suggested rating of PG-13.) in the auditorium, 8750 Alleghany Road, Corfu:
- Friday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 9 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.pembrokemusicals.com
Presale tickets are $7 and $9.
Tickets at the door are $8 and $10.
