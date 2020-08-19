August 19, 2020 - 1:04pm
'My sunflower is taller than your sunflower!'
posted by Billie Owens in Le Roy, news, sunflowers, Gardening, Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School.
Not to be outdone by anyone in Batavia, proud grandmother Mayja Andrews, of Le Roy, sent us this photo Tuesday of her granddaughter, Eva Goff, and her 12-foot-high sunflowers.
Eva, a student at Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School, has been "staying busy" this summer by tending garden and getting her sunflowers to flourish, according to her grandma.