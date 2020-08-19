Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 19, 2020 - 1:04pm

'My sunflower is taller than your sunflower!'

posted by Billie Owens in Le Roy, news, sunflowers, Gardening, Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School.

Not to be outdone by anyone in Batavia, proud grandmother Mayja Andrews, of Le Roy, sent us this photo Tuesday of her granddaughter, Eva Goff, and her 12-foot-high sunflowers.

Eva, a student at Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School, has been "staying busy" this summer by tending garden and getting her sunflowers to flourish, according to her grandma.

Calendar

August 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button