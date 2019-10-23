National Drug Take-Back event is Saturday at Batavia Police Department

The Batavia Police Department will be participating in the DEA’s 2019 National Drug Take-Back initiative on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The event will be held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the Batavia Police Department, located at 10 W. Main St.

Citizens can turn in their unwanted, unneeded, or expired prescription drugs for safe disposal. Sharps will also be accepted during the above times.

Citizens can pull up in their vehicle and meet with officers who will be stationed in the parking lot to accept the drugs and sharps.

The National Prescription Drug Take-Back addresses a vital public safety and public health issue.

Many Americans are not aware that medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are at alarming rates, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Studies show that many abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

In addition, many Americans do not know how to properly dispose of their unused medicine, often flushing them down the toilet or throwing them away – both potential safety, health and environmental hazards.

The Batavia Police Department would also like to remind citizens of the drug and sharps drop boxes that are available 24/7 in the rear vestibule at BPD HQ.