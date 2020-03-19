National Grid working to ensure health and safety of customers and employees

Press release:

As conditions evolve with the COVID-19 pandemic, National Grid is providing an update on its services.

Ensuring the health and safety of our customers and our employees remains our top priority. We will continue to focus on delivering essential customer services, while temporarily suspending nonessential work.

Services Continuing

Emergency response – As always, please contact us for all gas and electricity-related emergencies.

Services Temporarily Paused

Collections activities & disconnections – We have temporarily suspended collections-related activities, including service disconnections. Customers needing assistance, can view our help making payments page for more information or call to speak with one of our Customer Advocates. Note: Call wait times may be longer than usual.

– We are temporarily suspending all energy efficiency service activities that require home or business visits, such as energy audits. New York City and Long Island walk-in payment offices – Our National Grid downstate New York payment offices are temporarily closed. For additional payment options, visit ngrid.com/billpay. If you are a cash paying customer, please visit a Western Union location.

We appreciate your attention to this information and value your support. For updates and information on this evolving situation, please continue to visit our website regarding COVID-19.

Sincerely,

Gregory Knight

Chief Customer Officer