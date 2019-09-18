Nearly $8.5K raised at Lei-Ti campground to benefit Genesee Cancer Assistance

Submitted photo and information:

This year the Lei-Ti Campground & Recreational Community's annual Labor Day Auction benefitted Genesee Cancer Assistance.

A total of $8,400 was raised and donated to the nonprofit Genesee Cancer Assistance Inc.

There were 110 gift cards donated by local businesses, and 239 baskets donated by campers. They also had eight large ticket items for the auction.

Lei-Ti is located at 9979 Francis Road in the Town of Bethany (its mailing address is in Batavia).