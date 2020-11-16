November 16, 2020 - 6:06pm
Neighborhood Legal Services presents free Zoom clinic Wednesday on housing and evictions
posted by Billie Owens in news, housing and evictions, Neighborhood Legal Services.
Neighborhood Legal Services Inc. will present a FREE virtual legal clinic via Zoom on housing and evictions from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Know your rights!
Presenters are Allyssa Bergsten, Esq., and Michael Garrett, J.D., and topics include:
- Types of evictions
- Eviction process
- Tenant Safe Harbor Act defenses
- CDC defenses
- Resources
There are two ways to access the presentation.
- Facebook Live
- Call in on Zoom: phone 1-646-558-8656; when you hear "Enter meeting ID," enter this code -- 920 7422 0762; then when you hear participant ID, press the # key.
Neighborhood Legal Services has an office in Downtown Batavia at 45 Main St. Phone is 343-5450.
For more information on the Zoom legal clinic, call Katelyn Niedermier at (716) 847-0650, ext. 252, or email her at: [email protected]