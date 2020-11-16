Neighborhood Legal Services presents free Zoom clinic Wednesday on housing and evictions

Neighborhood Legal Services Inc. will present a FREE virtual legal clinic via Zoom on housing and evictions from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Know your rights!

Presenters are Allyssa Bergsten, Esq., and Michael Garrett, J.D., and topics include:

Types of evictions

Eviction process

Tenant Safe Harbor Act defenses

CDC defenses

Resources

There are two ways to access the presentation.

Facebook Live Call in on Zoom: phone 1-646-558-8656; when you hear "Enter meeting ID," enter this code -- 920 7422 0762; then when you hear participant ID, press the # key.

Neighborhood Legal Services has an office in Downtown Batavia at 45 Main St. Phone is 343-5450.

For more information on the Zoom legal clinic, call Katelyn Niedermier at (716) 847-0650, ext. 252, or email her at: [email protected]