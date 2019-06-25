New Autism Support Group for adults to start next month at ILGR

Press release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) will soon begin an ongoing Autism Support Group for adults age 18 or older with a disability on the autism spectrum, who are able to participate independently in a group.

Autism is an '"umbrella term" that includes a wide spectrum of neurodevelopmental disorders found statistically in 1 of 59 children, that affect socialization and communication.

FREE for the attendees, the Autism Support Group will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on alternative Tuesdays, starting July 16 at ILGR’s office in the Crickler Executive Center, 319 W. Main St., Batavia.

The agendas for the gatherings will be determined by the participants and could include social activities like board games or bowling, getting training or professional development, or other pursuits they feel would be beneficial.

Participants must pre-register to attend; to sign up or get more information, please call David Dodge at (585) 815-8501, ext. 414, or email him at [email protected].

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.