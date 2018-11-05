New executive director announced for United Way, starts Nov. 19

Press release:

United Way of Genesee County’s Board of Directors announced the selection of Tammy Hathaway as Executive Director. She will begin her duties Nov.19th.

Prior to joining United Way, she was employed as Account Executive at Tompkins Insurance Agencies and the Bank of Castile.

Erik Fix, former United Way of Genesee County Executive Director, announced his departure from the organization in September. Jennifer Gray has served as Interim Executive Director as United Way and the Genesee County Board of Directors performed a thorough search for the position.

Hathaway brings 17 years of experience working and volunteering in the non-profit and human service arena to the United Way of Genesee County. She previously conducted the PathStone Homebuyer Program as a part of Habitat for Humanity for Genesee County. Most recently, she has been an active United Way of Genesee County Board Member and has been a champion of the Genesee and Orleans Regional Arts Council, GO-ART!

“The Board of Directors is thrilled to welcome Tammy in this capacity," said Theresa DeMars, United Way of Genesee County Board chair. "Her experience and passion for the community makes her an ideal fit. We are looking forward to have Tammy grow the United Way of Genesee County and lead us into the future.”

United Way of Genesee County’s 2019 Campaign is underway, led by the Women of the Board.

For more information about United Way of Genesee County, please visit this website: uwgeneseecounty.org