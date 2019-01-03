New GC Undersheriff appointed

Submitted photo and press release:

Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. is pleased to announce the appointment of Sgt. Bradley D. Mazur to Undersheriff of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Undersheriff Mazur, a 20-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, began his law enforcement career in January of 1999 as a Deputy Sheriff. In February of 2016, Brad was promoted to Investigator and then in January of 2017, he was promoted to Sergeant, overseeing the operation of the Genesee County Local Drug Task Force.

Brad also serves as a Field Training Officer, Drug Recognition Expert and Hostage Negotiator. During his career, Undersheriff Mazur has been awarded three commendations, Officer of the Year in 2002, a M.A.D.D. (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) Law Enforcement Award, and a Kiwanis Criminal Justice Award.

Undersheriff Mazur is a Batavia native and a 1991 graduate of Batavia High School. In 1996, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Virginia Wesleyan College and continued to pursue his education by earning a master’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Keuka College in 2008. He currently is an adjunct professor at Genesee Community College and resides in Genesee County with his wife, Lisa, and their three sons.

“Brad is a true professional that is well respected within the criminal justice law enforcement community," Sheriff Sheron said. "I am honored to have him join the administrative team of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office."

Undersheriff Mazur will be sworn in by Judge Charles Zambito tomorrow, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m. in the Sheriff's Office multipurpose conference room on Park Road, Batavia.