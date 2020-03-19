New law offers paid leave benefits for those under mandated quarantine

From the New York State Workers Compensation Board:

New legislation signed by the governor provides a combination of benefits for eligible employees who are subject to an order of mandatory or precautionary quarantine or isolation issued by the state of New York, the Department of Health, local board of health, or any government entity duly authorized to issue such order due to COVID-19.

These benefits vary depending on the size and annual income of the employer.

Employers with 10 or fewer employees and a net income less than $1 million will provide job protection for the duration of the quarantine order and employees may use Paid Family Leave and disability benefits (short-term disability) for the period of quarantine. These benefits may provide wage replacement up to a maximum combined total of $2,884.62 per week.

Employers with 11-99 employees and employers with 10 or fewer employees and a net income greater than $1 million will provide at least five days of paid sick leave, job protection for the duration of the quarantine order, and employees may use Paid Family Leave and disability benefits (short-term disability) for the period of quarantine. These benefits may provide wage replacement up to a maximum combined total of $2,884.62 per week.

Employers with 100 or more employees, as well as all public employers, will provide at least 14 days of paid sick leave and guarantee job protection for the duration of the quarantine order.

Leave for Quarantine/Isolation of Employee’s Child

The legislation also provides Paid Family Leave for working parents whose minor dependent child is subject to an order of mandatory or precautionary quarantine or isolation. In addition to job protection, eligible employees may receive up to a maximum benefit of $840.70 per week for the duration of the quarantine.

Note: These benefits are not available to employees who are able to work through remote access or other means.

The provisions of the quarantine legislation take effect immediately, ensuring that New York workers will be able to take advantage of these benefits.

Questions?

For more information, visit ny.gov/COVIDpaidsickleave or call the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline at (888) 364-3065.

For more information or to apply for disability benefits and/or Paid Family Leave, visit PaidFamilyLeave.ny.gov/COVID19 or call the Paid Family Leave Helpline at (844) 337-6303.