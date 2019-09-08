New Le Roy business: The Photography Co-Op to offer gallery space, camera room, classes, events

Submitted photos and press release:

LE ROY --Two open houses will introduce a new business at 43 Main St., Le Roy, on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14.

The Photography Co-Op will offer a gallery, a camera room and meeting space for events and classes.

The open houses are on Friday, Sept. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All are welcome.

This is the third business venture for Jim DeLooze on Main Street in Le Roy. After working at Kodak in the research labs for 16 years, he took an early buyout and opened a photography studio specializing in weddings and portraits. After retiring, he ran “58 on Main,” which was a gallery and coffee shop.

The Photography Co-Op offers photographers a space to show their work and to use a camera room at affordable prices; the gallery is commission-free.

Participants can rent gallery space and the camera room/studio for a month at a time or on a yearly basis and have the option to use the meeting area for show openings, classes or other events.

Upcoming events include “Travelog: Alaska” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, featuring the photography of Linda Keister. On Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m., Jim Dusen will present a 3-D Photography Show.

Both of these are free and open to the public. Please e-mail Delouse at [email protected] to reserve a space for Oct. 18.

Photography classes are being planned and will include a basic photo class on the Exposure Triangle and a Drop-In Shoot for tabletop photography where photographers can work along with Jim on getting the best still-life photographs. Future classes will include crafting with photos.

More information is available at delooze.com and by e-mailing Jim at [email protected]. Information on classes and events is also on the Facebook group “Photography Enthusiasts of Western NY.”