New metal bins on the Southside serve to safely store U.S. mail while carriers walk their routes

Recently we noticed a couple of newly installed U.S. Mail Service boxes on the Southside, one at 20 Maple St., and another one around the corner on the west side of Evans Street in the city. We asked about their purpose.

"These are called 'relay boxes,' " said spokesman Desai O. Abdul-Razzaaq, at the WNY USPS office in Buffalo. "They are for mail carriers with walk-out routes. There is no slot to put mail in; they aren't mailboxes for the public to use. They're accessible for postal workers only."

They are used to briefly store mail safely that has accumulated along a walking route until it can be retrieved by a postal truck driver and delivered to the post office.