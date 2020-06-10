New railroad crossing safety ad campaign launches tomorrow: #StayPatientStayAlive

Submitted image and press release:

Albany – Every year more than 1,000 Americans are killed or seriously injured when they engage in unsafe behavior at railroad crossings.

New York Operation Lifesaver works to eliminate these preventable incidents and educate the public about all aspects of train safety.

On Thursday, June 11, in honor of International Level Crossing Awareness Day (ILCAD), New York Operation Lifesaver will place ads throughout New York State urging people to be patient and safe at railroad crossings.

For 12 years, ILCAD has focused attention on the preventable incidents that occur at railroad crossings throughout the world. “Operation Lifesaver Inc. the national organization which New York Operation Lifesaver is affiliated with, has celebrated ILCAD since it began in 2009.

We are proud to join the ILCAD outreach with our #StayPatientStayAlive statewide campaign,” said New York Operation Lifesaver Board President Daniel Bates.

During June 11, 2020 as part of the #StayPatientStayAlive campaign, New Yorkers will see ads like the sample below when they go online or use apps on their phones.

The campaign, called #StayPatientStayAlive, seeks to get New Yorkers to be slow down and stay safe at railroad crossings.

“Our goal with #StayPatientStayAlive, campaign is to save lives,” Bates said. “That’s the goal of Operation Lifesaver organizations throughout the U.S. and the globe.”