New Year at Blue Pearl Yoga Open House is Jan. 4, come explore wellness opportunities

Submitted photo and press release:

The New Year at Blue Pearl Yoga Open House will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Come and explore the many opportunities for wellness and check out our beautiful yoga space located in the former Masonic Temple on Main Street in Downtown Batavia.

Try out different styles of yoga and meet our teachers, as we will be offering free 20-minute Discovery classes throughout the day in our two yoga rooms. Or you're welcome to just hang out in the Art Gallery or Reception Room, and enjoy some light refreshments and good company.

All welcome, no charge. Blue Pearl Yoga Studio is located on the third floor of 200 E. Main St. — stair access only.

(In case of cancellation due to inclement weather, the Open House will occur from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5)