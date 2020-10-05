Newly formed Spartans 13U Travel Baseball team completes first tournament

Photo and information from Audra DelPriore:

The Spartans Baseball 13U Travel Baseball team successfully completed their very first tournament together in Oswego, for the "Get Your Pink On," operated by Champions Events, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness.

The team is a new creation from towns all across Genesee County. The young men have only been together as a team for the last month and showed up to battle against other teams from around New York State, all while leaving the tournament with smiles on their faces.

The Spartans Organization is welcoming sponsorships for the upcoming year, if you are interested, please find us on Facebook under Spartans Baseball, or call/text (585) 813-2763.

Our team is Coach David Schnaufer, Coach Sam Vigiano, Coach Michael DelPriore, Sean Pietrzykowski, Austin Humphrey, Anthony Abbatiello, Hayden Williams, Owen Shultz, David Schnaufer III, Brayden Lang, Mason Vigiano, Anthony Pellegrino, Jaxon DelPriore, Max Siewert, and Leo Egloff (absent).