Newly opened Revival Salon continues a family tradition

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony for Revival Salon on Sunday afternoon.

Submitted photos and press release:

Nearly 100 people attended the Grand Opening of Revival Salon on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 16th, located at 401 Ellicott St. in the City of Batavia.

The name Revival not only stands for refreshing one’s beauty, it also honors a very special lady and the goal to carry on her legacy. Jessica’s great-grandmother Viola Kulikowski was the owner and operator of Viola’s Beauty Salon for nearly 70 years. Her great-grandmother is not only with her in spirit on her new venture, but within the business name. Viola’s nickname “Vi” is cleverly hidden inside the name Revival. Jessica’s mother came up with the name, while her dad designed the Revival logo.

The business is in the same space as her great-grandmother’s salon was -- at the corner of Ellicott and Swan streets.

Levins remembers watching her great-grandmother at the salon and being infatuated with the idea of owning a business that was exciting and fun. Entrepreneurship is a family trait. The building at 401 Ellicott St. has been in the family since her great-great grandfather owned a barbershop. In the mid-'90s her aunt, Pam Reed, owned and operated the “All Victorian” gift shop there. Her Uncle Mark Kulikowski, now owns the building and operated Southside Photography there most recently. Another Uncle Frank Kulikowski, owns and operates Frankly Design laser engraving just down the block.

Levins earned her cosmetologist’s license in 2014 and gained experience at a couple local hair salons. Her specialties are colors and updos. She has also worked for the past four years as a counseling aide in the Batavia City School District while earning her bachelor’s degree. As if starting a new business wasn’t enough, Levins is also continuing her graduate work at the University of Buffalo to earn her master’s degree and become a school counselor.

Levins has three hair stations that she will be renting out to independent hair stylists.

The Revival Salon is starting out by appointment only.

Before cutting the red ribbon on Sunday, owner Jessica Levins first and foremost thanked the key people involved with helping make her dream a reality: Small Business Development Center Advisor Sam Campanella; Batavia Development Corporation President Pier Cipollone; BDC Director Rachael Tabelski; BDC Board Member Chris Fix; Genesee County Chamber of Commerce President Tom Turnbull; Rick Hale of Genesee Plumbing; Brian Kemp of T-shirts Etc.; and Michelle Farina of Michelle’s Catering.

She also thanked City and County officials who attended -- District 7 Genesee County Legislator John Deleo; Sixth Ward Councilwoman Rosemary Christian; Fifth Ward Councilwoman Kathy Briggs.

Levins also gave a special thank you to her parents Debbie Levins (John Deleo), Steve Levins, Stepdad Ed Popil, her sister Melissa Levins, grandparents, and all the family and friends who took the time to come and celebrate her Grand Opening. A well planned out celebration included plenty of food, games, prizes, T-shirts, hats, cups, and giveaways.

For more information or to book an appointment at the salon, call Jessica at (585) 402-9269.