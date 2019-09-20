Next week is proclaimed Sheriffs Week statewide in honor of their service

From the NYS Sheriff's Association:

Governor Andrew Cuomo has proclaimed Sept. 22 – 28 to be Sheriffs Week in New York State. Sheriffs Week celebrates the significant contributions made by the Office of Sheriff in county government and in the statewide criminal justice system.

Fifty-five of New York's 58 sheriffs are elected officials, accountable to the citizen voter every four years and responsible for the complex operations of a Sheriff’s Office, which can include criminal law enforcement, traffic patrol, emergency rescue operations, homeland security programs, SWAT operations, civil emergency response, jail operations, correctional alternative management, courtroom security, and civil litigation process, among others.

William A. Sheron Jr., who has worked for the Genesee County Sheriff's Office since age 18 and was elected Sheriff in 2017, currently serves as one of three trustees for the New York State Sheriff's Association.

To mark Sheriffs Week, the New York State Sheriffs’ Association is sharing the public service announcement above, designed to inform the public about all the public safety services provided by their Sheriff.

The New York State Sheriffs’ Association Inc. is a not-for-profit corporation formed in 1934 to assist all 58 of New York’s sheriffs in serving and protecting the citizenry through training programs, accreditation programs, governmental advocacy, and safety programs for the public. Visit www.nysheriffs.org.