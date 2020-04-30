April 30, 2020 - 6:43pm
Next week: portion of Colby Road in Darien to close for a week or two for repairs
posted by Billie Owens in Darien, news, Colby Road, road closures.
From Tim Hens, superintendent, Genesee County Highway Department:
Genesee County Highway Department will be closing a bridge in Darien on Colby Road between Route 33 and Richley Road next week for a deck repair.
The bridge will not be open for any traffic during the repairs, which will last one to two weeks. The bridge is just south of the railroad tracks on Colby Road.