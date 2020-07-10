Niagara Orleans Football Association delays season due to COVID-19, may start in March

Press release:

Niagara Orleans Football Association (NOFA) has been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic to a date to be determined.

The NOFA organization is tentatively looking to plan for our 2020 season of football and cheer to commence, if possible, in March 2021. As well, NOFA intends to commence the regularly scheduled 2021 season the last week of July 2021.

In the meantime, please watch for NOFA football and cheer activities for our football players, cheerleaders and families.

Be SAFE and WELL NOFA families!

NOFA is the governing body for football and cheerleading for the areas that include Akron, Albion, Attica, Batavia, Holley, Medina, Newfane, Oakfield-Elba, Pembroke, RoyHart, and Tri-Town school districts.

NOFA has a full-contact football program that is age based with ages ranging from 6 – 13 based on a Dec. 1 birthdate.

We have four Divisions: 6 – 7 years old are Beginners; 8 -9 years old are Minis; 10 – 11 years old are JV; and 12 – 13 years old are Varsity.

Joe Bradt

Treasurer

NOFA Youth Football

PO Box 34

Oakfield NY 14125