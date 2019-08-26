Nineteen arrests made at Saturday's Florida Georgia Line concert at Darien Lake

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department during the Florida Georgia Line concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Aug. 24. They were issued appearance tickets for Sept. 10 in Darien Town Court.

Creighton W. Schreyer, age 18, of Albany Street, Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada arrested for false personation and petit larceny after allegedly stealing a bottle of alcohol from a vending stand inside the venue and then providing false information of his identity.

Candice C. Gray, age 29, of East 37th Street, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada arrested for petit larceny after allegedly stealing a bottle of alcohol from a vending stand inside the venue.

Laurel G. Natale, age 21, of Forest Hill Road, St. Catherines, Ontario, Canada arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being previously ejected and told not to return.

Claire E. Stavina, age 21, of Valencia Drive, St. Catherines, Ontario, Canada arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being previously ejected and told not to return.

Austin M. Cappa, age 25, of Sherri-Lee Crescent, Fonthill, Ontario, Canada arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being previously ejected and told not to return.

Brayden L.J. Stortz, age 23, of 1st Avenue, Welland, Ontario, Canada arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being previously ejected and told not to return.

Paul R. Walker, age 60, of Wheatland Center Road, Scottsville, arrested for second-degree harassment after allegedly attempting to strike a deputy.

London A. Dickson, age 21, of Route 238, Warsaw, arrested for third-degree criminal trespass after allegedly entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Brandon M. Rogers, age 24, of Indian Trail, Williamsville, arrested for obstructing governmental administration in the second degree and second-degree harassment after allegedly elbowing a deputy in the chest and then attempting to flee to avoid arrest.

Scott H. Child, age 20, of Henderson Road, Wellandport, Ontario, Canada arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being previously ejected and told not to return.

A 16-year-old female, of Phelps Road, Corfu, arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being previously ejected and told not to return.

Samantha A. Goucher, age 22, of Cooper Street, Cato, arrested for fourth-degree criminal mischief after allegedly damaging a tarp belonging to Live Nation.

Abigail L. Leonti, age 21, of Barnes Road, Port Byron, arrested for fourth-degree criminal mischief after allegedly damaging a tarp belonging to Live Nation.

Phil J. Lafreniere, age 25, of North Main Street, Warsaw, arrested for petit larceny after allegedly stealing a bottle of alcohol from a vending stand inside the venue.

Braeden R. Doust, age 22, of Apulla Road, Jamesville, arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being previously ejected and told not to return.

Miranda M. Jachimiak, age 40, of Liberty Street, Bliss, arrested for second-degree harassment after allegedly shoving a Darien Lake employee.

Justin P. Crandall, age 36, of Liberty Street, Bliss, arrested for two counts for second-degree harassment after allegedly shoving two Darien Lake employees.

Samantha A. Mikos, age 24, of 7th Street, Niagara Falls, arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being previously ejected and told not to return.

Adrian J. Puchalski, age 49, of South Edwards Avenue, Syracuse, arrested for respass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being previously ejected and told not to return.