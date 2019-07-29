Local Matters

July 29, 2019 - 3:43pm

Nineteen GC firefighters completed vehicle rescue training in June

Press release:

Nineteen firefighters from Genesee County completed an 18-hour Vehicle Rescue: Operations Level training program held over five nights in June; concluding on June 27.

Operations level requires the rescuer to enter the hot zone and perform the rescue in normal-type passenger vehicles.

Student who successful completed the program are able: to demonstrate the ability to perform a situational assessment of the accident scene; to determine what support services, if any, are needed and to determine the effective application of tools, equipment and personnel; recognize existing and/or potential hazards and take appropriate steps to control the same; gain access to the entrapped patient(s); provide for patient assessment and any necessary emergency medical care; assess and perform disentanglement of the patients so as to facilitate patient care, patient packaging and extrication; provide for patient packaging and removal; and assess for and perform patient extrication from the damaged vehicle.  

Participants included:

ALABAMA

  • Ryan M. Thompson

TOWN OF BATAVIA

  • Bryan A. Moscicki
  • Ian A. Sanfratello
  • Tyler J. Stewart

CORFU

  • Jacob Stiles

DARIEN

  • Joe T. Marino

EAST PEMBROKE

  • Matthew N. Allen 
  • Samantha M. Cavalieri

ELBA

  • Michael J. Pfendler

LE ROY

  • Jared Chick
  • James D. King 
  • Stephany McVicker

SOUTH BYRON

  • Nichole Boldt
  • Chase Cone
  • Andrew L. Konieczny
  • Vito Muoio

STAFFORD

  • Mark Dougherty 
  • Matt Hendershott
  • Ashley Swartzenberg

Visit your local fire department to find out more about volunteer opportunities.

