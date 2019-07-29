Nineteen GC firefighters completed vehicle rescue training in June
Nineteen firefighters from Genesee County completed an 18-hour Vehicle Rescue: Operations Level training program held over five nights in June; concluding on June 27.
Operations level requires the rescuer to enter the hot zone and perform the rescue in normal-type passenger vehicles.
Student who successful completed the program are able: to demonstrate the ability to perform a situational assessment of the accident scene; to determine what support services, if any, are needed and to determine the effective application of tools, equipment and personnel; recognize existing and/or potential hazards and take appropriate steps to control the same; gain access to the entrapped patient(s); provide for patient assessment and any necessary emergency medical care; assess and perform disentanglement of the patients so as to facilitate patient care, patient packaging and extrication; provide for patient packaging and removal; and assess for and perform patient extrication from the damaged vehicle.
Participants included:
ALABAMA
- Ryan M. Thompson
TOWN OF BATAVIA
- Bryan A. Moscicki
- Ian A. Sanfratello
- Tyler J. Stewart
CORFU
- Jacob Stiles
DARIEN
- Joe T. Marino
EAST PEMBROKE
- Matthew N. Allen
- Samantha M. Cavalieri
ELBA
- Michael J. Pfendler
LE ROY
- Jared Chick
- James D. King
- Stephany McVicker
SOUTH BYRON
- Nichole Boldt
- Chase Cone
- Andrew L. Konieczny
- Vito Muoio
STAFFORD
- Mark Dougherty
- Matt Hendershott
- Ashley Swartzenberg
Visit your local fire department to find out more about volunteer opportunities.