Nineteen GC firefighters completed vehicle rescue training in June

Nineteen firefighters from Genesee County completed an 18-hour Vehicle Rescue: Operations Level training program held over five nights in June; concluding on June 27.

Operations level requires the rescuer to enter the hot zone and perform the rescue in normal-type passenger vehicles.

Student who successful completed the program are able: to demonstrate the ability to perform a situational assessment of the accident scene; to determine what support services, if any, are needed and to determine the effective application of tools, equipment and personnel; recognize existing and/or potential hazards and take appropriate steps to control the same; gain access to the entrapped patient(s); provide for patient assessment and any necessary emergency medical care; assess and perform disentanglement of the patients so as to facilitate patient care, patient packaging and extrication; provide for patient packaging and removal; and assess for and perform patient extrication from the damaged vehicle.

Participants included:

