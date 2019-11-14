Nominations open for city schools' 2020 Musicians Of Note honors March 26

From the Batavia High School Music Department:

Musicians Of Note, a Wall of Fame to honor past Batavia graduates in music, debuted at Batavia High School last May. The Music Department's Musicians Of Note Committee spearheaded the long-overdue recognition of the excellence of musicians who have graduated and made careers all over the world in the music field.

“We want to keep recognizing the outstanding musicians that Batavia High School has graduated for many years," said Jane Haggett, chair of the Batavia City School District Music Department. "Along with these excellent musicians, we have had outstanding music educators throughout the years that we will continue to recognize.”

Sean Williams, Middle School Band director, said: “Many famous musicians have graced our stages and our city over the past 90 years, including the inaugural performance last May. Many returning alumni performed a top-notch concert with Batavia High School students to the great delight of the crowd! We will continue to be recognize and salute great musicians from Batavia High School!”

The Batavia Music Department and community members will be working once again as a committee to go through the nomination and selection process.

It will culminate in honoring five alumni and one former faculty member of BCSD. They will be recognized on Thursday, March 26 during the Second Annual Musicians Of Note Ceremony with a dinner for the honorees and guests, the presentation of plaques, and a concert open to the public.

Honorees will have a plaque with their visage and their accomplishments hung from the Musicians Of Note wall in the High School.

Criteria

Recipient should have been an active performer or music educator We will also be including deceased musicians/educators from BCSD in the honor. Potential recipient must be 10 years out of High School. Recipients who have passed had a successful musical career in either performance, composition, education, theater, or audio recording.

To nominate a Batavia graduate in music for this prestigious honor, please contact the Music Department through the high school, or click here and go to the fourth link down ("nomination") to access the Batavia City School District's nomination form.

To visit the BCSD's new Musicians Of Note website, click here.

To learn about the inaugural inductees of the Musicians Of Note, click here.