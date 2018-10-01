Nonprofit transportation network seeks volunteer drivers countywide

Volunteer drivers are needed throughout Genesee County.

The Volunteer Transportation Center Inc. (VTC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing transportation to non-emergent medical appointments through a network of volunteer drivers. Transportation is provided specifically to those who have Medicaid through a partnership with Medicaid Answering Services, the local Medicaid transportation broker.

“Becoming a volunteer driver is extremely rewarding,” says Luanne VanBrocklin, New Program Implementation director. “What better way to give back to the community than to give a few hours of your time ensuring someone in need receives the medical care they deserve.”

All volunteer drivers must complete an application process which includes a background check, and extensive training. Volunteers are then issued a tablet on which trips are assigned to them to serve local residents. For each trip completed, there is mileage reimbursement of $0.545 per mile for miles driven. However, there is no cost to the client for the transportation.

“Our goal is to make a difference in people’s lives by giving access to the health care they need,” says VanBrocklin.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a volunteer driver, call the Volunteer Transportation Center at (585) 250-5030 or visit www.VolunteerTransportationCenter.org to complete an application today.

The Volunteer Transportation Center Inc. (VTC), was established in 1991 in Northern New York. Over the last 20 years this essential nonprofit organization has provided rides to medical destinations. The staff, Board of Directors and volunteer drivers look forward to a time when transportation to services is accessible to all regardless of economic or special needs.