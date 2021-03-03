North Darien Bible Church debuts its free closet this Saturday: clothes, coats and shoes for 'all ages and sizes'

Starting this Saturday morning, March 6, free clothes are being offered at the North Darien Bible Church.

The church, located at 9762 Simonds Road in Corfu, has two rooms chock full of clothing, coats and shoes for all ages and sizes.

Your window of opportunity is from 9 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of each month .

Don't be shy, come on down and take your pick!

Mark Your Calendar: And note that in a month, on Saturday April 3, there will also be the church's premier Easter Egg Hunt starting at 10:30 in the morning -- sharp -- for kids through grade five (age 10 and under).