Northgate church food distribution: one person per vehicle, must show ID for each household

As reported yesterday, The Salvation Army, along with FoodLink, will oversee a “Pop-up” Mobile pantry at Northgate Free Methodist Church -- North Campus (8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia) beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22.

Subsequently, Todd Rapp, local coordinator of Emergency Disaster Services for The Salvation Army, clarified information for picking up donated food.

At the request of FoodLink, the agency working in partnership with The Salvation Army and Northgate church, there should be only one PERSON per vehicle, not family per vehicle, if possible.

The driver needs to show valid ID for proof of residency. If you need to pick up for an additional household, you will need to provide an ID from the head of that household as well as your own.

"There can be no exceptions to the ID rule," Rapp said.

Food distribution will be done on a “drive thru” basis to insure social distancing and proper hygiene.

Residents are asked to pull into the church lot and go around the back of the building via the north side.

Volunteers kindly ask that your vehicle's trunk, cargo area or truck bed is empty, as they will not be permitted to rearrange items for you .

Pull up to the pallets and volunteers will load the items for you. This will continue until all the food is gone.

Please arrive no earlier than 9 a.m.

For more information, please visit northgatefmc.com or call (585) 343-4011.

Also be aware that local The Salvation Army has exhausted food supplies for the Emergency Pantry due to a surge in demand.

So Northgate church is holding an ongoing food drive to stock the pantry each Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during "New York on PAUSE" due to the coronavirus pandemic starting this Monday, April 20.

And The Salvation Army is also continuing to accept donations at their headquarters at 529 E. Main St. in Batavia on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

There will be volunteers available to unload items from your vehicle, and safety precautions will be made to maintain social distancing.

The Salvation Army NEEDS: