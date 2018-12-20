Northgate church invites people to participate in groups aimed at helping, sharing, coping

Press release:

Northgate Free Methodist Church in Batavia is continually opening its doors to the community and inviting everyone to their events throughout 2019. In addition to worship services, Northgate offers dozens of volunteer-led small groups, many of which are open to the public. Several groups relaunch in January, including:

Grief Share , a 13-week group designed to help and encourage those grieving the loss of a loved one due to death. The format is a weekly video presentation and discussion time that offers hope and comfort. Find more information at http://www.griefshare.org/about . Meetings will take place on Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m., starting Jan. 22nd, at Northgate’s North Campus, 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia. There is a $15 cost for workbooks, scholarships available.

