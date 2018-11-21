Local Matters

November 21, 2018 - 3:26pm

Northgate church to host free 'Vintage Christmas' event on Dec. 8

posted by Billie Owens in northgate free methodist church, batavia, news, Announcements, Christmas.

Press release:

Northgate Free Methodist Church invites the community to a "Vintage Christmas" event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8th.

Enjoy a festive Christmas tractor hayride through our community prayer walk, complete with carols and a retelling of the Christmas story. Come roast marshmallows around our bonfire, eat s’mores, drink hot chocolate, while the children are invited to create ornaments for the tree.

There will be a brief devotional, presented at 6 p.m., to ready our hearts and minds for the Christmas season, accompanied by a spectacular tree lighting. This is a free event, open to all ages, come and go as you please.

Northgate Free Methodist Church is located at 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia. For more information, contact the Northgate office at (585)343-4011 or email [email protected]

