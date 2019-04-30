Northgate Free Methodist Church to host Marriage Night simulcast event and dinner May 31

Press release:

On Friday, May 31, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Northgate Free Methodist Church in Batavia will host the first Marriage Night simulcast event in partnership with RightNow Media.

Marriage Night offers husbands, wives, and engaged couples the opportunity to hear from Francis and Lisa Chan ("You and Me Forever"), Les and Leslie Parrott ("The Good Fight"), and Christian comedian "Michael Jr."

Registration is $15 per person, and includes dinner prior to the simulcast.

Healthy marriages don’t happen by accident. They require work and dedication, but with the busyness of life and the pressures of culture it’s easy to lose focus. What is marriage supposed to look like when those initial bursts of excitement give way to everyday troubles and routines?

This event provides expert teaching and principles for a lasting relationship while challenging the couples to see the greater purpose of marriage — to glorify God and advance his Gospel. Marriage is made for more than fairy tale ending. It’s a picture of God’s hope and redemption for a world in need of rescue.

Northgate Free Methodist Church is located at 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia.

To register and find out more information, visit here. If you have questions, you may call the office at (585)3 43-4011 or email Pastor Gloria at [email protected]

Invite your friends, family, coworkers, and neighbors to attend this one-night event.