NY-27 candidate Mychajliw calls Jacobs a 'RINO', says he'll debate McMurray if Jacobs won't

Press release:

Congressional candidate Stefan I. Mychajliw Jr. has announced he will accept a debate challenge from Democrat Nate McMurray, if Chris Jacobs refuses McMurray’s challenge to eight proposed debates across NY-27.

Mychajliw agreed to debate McMurray in all eight counties across NY-27 if Chris Jacobs declines the Democrat’s open debate invitation.

“Someone has to stand up for Republican values," Mychajliw said. "If ‘Republican in Name Only’ Chris Jacobs won’t, I will. Since RINO Chris Jacobs has a record similar to Nate McMurray, he is clearly afraid to debate him.

"Unlike Mitt Romney donor Chris Jacobs, I never said I supported abortion rights, favored gay marriage and opposed the death penalty. While Chris Jacobs is scared to stand up for his RINO, moderate record, I have no issue debating Nate McMurray.

If this proposal is accepted by the McMurray campaign, and Jacobs refuses to debate McMurray, Mychajliw will accept the challenge to eight debates.

“Voters should hear Chris Jacobs defend his record of increasing his own pay by $50,000 and his vote to fund Planned Parenthood," Mychajliw said. "RINO Chris Jacobs’ core values are very similar to Nate McMurray’s. Do we want to send an Albany moderate to Washington that is afraid to debate Nate McMurray? How are you going to take the fight to radical progressives like Nancy Pelosi and AOC when you’re afraid to engage Nate McMurray here at home?”