November 9, 2018 - 3:04pm
NYS DOT to hold public meeting Nov. 14 on proposed roundabout in Alabama
Public Notice
The NYS Dept. of Transportation will have a public information meeting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Alabama Fire Department Recreation Hall, 2230 Judge Road, Alabama.
This meeting is open to the public and will provide information regarding the proposed roundabout at the Ledge/Alleghany Road intersection.
