NYS FreshConnect checks to be provided Thursday to vets who missed July opportunity

Press release:

Victor Roberts, Veterans Benefits advisor, NYS Division of Veterans' Affairs, will be at the Downtown Batavia Public Market (Bank Street and Alva Place) at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct.17th , to distribute NYS FreshConnect Checks to local Veterans who missed the original distribution in July .

FreshConnect Veterans Checks are a component of Governor Cuomo's "New York FreshConnect Farmers' Markets" (FreshConnect) program. The program is designed to assist New York farmers by increasing the sale of locally grown food in communities.

FreshConnect checks will be issued as a one-time annual benefit: 10 - $2 checks ($20) -- one packet per household, per season.

Checks will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 25 veterans of the Armed Forces of the United States, current members of the Armed Forces, members of their immediate families, or un-remarried surviving spouses.

"This second distribution of FreshConnect checks is for those Veterans that did not receive checks at the July distribution," says Mr. Roberts, "Recipients will not require ID but they will need to sign a form accepting the program's rules and regulations."

"The checks can be used to purchase fresh produce from participating vendors at the Market", says Market Manager Mike Bakos. "The Market is excited to, once again, be a distribution point for FreshConnect Veterans Checks and we thank all veterans for their service."