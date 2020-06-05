NYS parks begin accepting new camping reservations Monday, expected to fill up quickly

Press release:

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) will begin accepting new camping reservations beginning June 8, for check-in beginning June 22.

Campers are reminded to practice social distancing, bring and wear a face covering, respect the rules, and do their part to keep the campgrounds, parks and beaches open and safe for everyone.

Camping capacity is limited and visitors must make an advance reservation before arriving at a campground.

New York State Park campsites, cabins and cottages are currently open only to those with existing reservations. New reservations for all available sites – including tents, trailers, RVs, cabins, yurts and cottages -- will be accepted at 9 a.m. June 8, for camping stays beginning on June 22.

Reservations are expected to fill quickly. Reservations can be made in advance by calling toll free 1-800-456-CAMP or online here. Online reservations are encouraged.

State Park Police and operations staff are patrolling campgrounds to ensure compliance with social distancing and crowd control measures. Anyone who does not adhere to this guidance will be requested to leave the facility, and will not receive a refund.

Upon check-in, campers will be asked a series of screening questions to determine if they may have been in contact with anyone suffering from COVID-19, or if they have any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever or respiratory illness. People who may be at risk will not be permitted to camp.

Campground density reduction and social distancing measures will be in effect, including:

No walk-up reservations will be allowed.

Each congregate restroom facility will be opened and cleaned per DOH protocols.

Restrooms and shower buildings may have reduced capacity and may be closed periodically for cleaning.

Campground gatherings will be limited to immediate household members only.

All campground events and programs are suspended.

Park Social Distancing Ambassadors will monitor campgrounds, picnic areas, beachfronts, lawns, boardwalks and other areas to ensure park guidelines are being met.

COVID related signage has been installed throughout the park system.

For a listing of campgrounds operated by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, click here.

Campgrounds in the Adirondack and Catskill parks overseen by the Department of Environmental Conservation operate on a different schedule.

Beaches and day-use areas

New York State Parks’ beaches and day-use areas are open for visitation across the state. In alignment with NY Forward, State Park beaches, day-use areas and historic sites will return to charging the normal entrance fee of between $6-$10 as regions reach Phase Two of reopening.

For information on NY Foward click here.

Entrance fees may apply beginning Saturday, June 6. Visitors can purchase a 2020 Season Empire Pass for unlimited day-use entry. Available for $80, the 2020 Season Empire Pass is a wallet-sized card that can be shared within a household and not assigned to a specific vehicle.

Visiting State Parks During the Public Health Crisis

To encourage physical social distancing at popular parks, beaches, trailheads, and scenic areas, several restrictions are in effect, including reduced access on high visitation days

State Parks encourage visitors to State Parks, State Lands, and other parks to:

Visit in small groups limited to immediate household members.

Maintain distance from others while in places where people tend to congregate, such as parking lots, trailheads, and scenic overlooks.

Bring and wear a face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Face coverings are required to be worn anytime you enter a rest room or park office.

Avoid games and activities that require close contact, such as basketball, football, or soccer.

Avoid playground equipment like slides and swings and other frequently touched surfaces.

Do not share equipment, such as bicycles, helmets, balls, or Frisbees.

If you arrive at a park and crowds are forming, choose a different park, a different trail, or return another time/day to visit; and

If parking lots are full, please do not park along roadsides or other undesignated areas. To protect your safety and that of others, please choose a different area to visit, or return another time or day when parking is available.

For information and guidance on visiting New York State Parks during the COVID-19 public health crisis, click here.