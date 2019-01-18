NYS police chiefs oppose efforts to legalize pot, citing dire impacts on health, public safety and soaring costs
Press release from the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police, forwarded this afternoon to The Batavian by City of Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch:
The New York State Association of Chiefs of Police representing more than 500 police chiefs, commissioners, superintendents and other command level police executives, stands in opposition of the State’s intention to propose legislation that would legalize regulated marijuana in New York State.
As police officers, we are sworn to enforce federal, state and municipal laws and to protect the public. Marijuana is illegal under federal law and is classified as a “Schedule 1,” drug which means that the federal government views cannabis as highly addictive with no medical value.
The New England Journal of Medicine reports that “The epidemiological and preclinical data suggests that the use of marijuana in adolescence could influence multiple addictive behaviors in adulthood.” New York State is currently battling an opioid epidemic with law enforcement and public health professionals on the frontline and it would be counterintuitive to condone the use of marijuana.
Aside from the numerous health-related issues with the use of marijuana, we are concerned with how the legalization will impact public safety. Of great concern is traffic safety. New York has been making great strides in lowering traffic fatalities to the lowest numbers on record. In comparing data in Colorado (which legalized marijuana in 2013), the first year that marijuana was legalized traffic fatalities increased 62 percent in that one year.
The detection of impairment by drugs on the roadside must be performed by a certified Drug Recognition Expert, which is a law enforcement officer that has undergone at least two weeks of classroom training and an additional one week of practical field training. It is anticipated that law enforcement would have to add approximately 650 new Drug Recognition experts to handle the necessity of the increase in suspected impaired drivers.
Most law enforcement agencies within New York State have 20 or less members. Without the appropriate funding from the state, the financial impact could be crippling to some municipalities.
In addition to the need for new DRE’s, legalizing regulated marijuana would necessitate retiring a large majority of Police K-9 dogs that are trained to detect marijuana, as their detection capabilities would no longer be admissible in court. The replacement of these K-9 officers could easily take five to seven years and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
There has not been ample time or studies conducted in order to see what pitfalls may arise should marijuana be legalized in the State of New York. Only after bringing all stakeholders together for meetings, studies and dialog can an educated, informed decision be made.
Once again, I must emphasize that the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police is in opposition to the legalization of marijuana. I urge the State to proceed cautiously, learning from other states that have already suffered the deleterious effects of this decision, before moving forward with legalization in New York State.
Jan. 17, 2019
New York State Association of Chiefs of Police Inc.
24 Century Hill Drive, Suite 002, Latham, NY 12110
Chief John C. Aresta (Malverne PD), President
Jeffrey F. Morris, Executive Director
AHAHAHAHAHAHA this is great. So screw what the public wants! You understand that your job is not to define the law, or make it, but only to enforce it? You job is to protect and serve us, under the laws the state passes. All the reasons you site in this are a stretch at best. The proceeds from the taxation will more than offset your increased costs. Assuming you trust the state government to allocate the funds appropriately. (lol)
Your old, stuffy generation is dying and retiring. Progressive mind are moving into positions of power in state and federal government. Minds that respect the right of the individual and what they want to do in the privacy of their home. I love that you hate it. I love that you think that some bullshit about the cost and dogs is going to stop the weed train. You have wasted BILLIONS of dollars fighting the "war on drugs" and you LOST.
So congratulations to Marijuana for winning the war on drugs.
If your still thinking that prohibition is best, maybe go back to history class and read up again on alcohol prohibition and its utter failure. Those who dont learn from their mistakes are destined to repeat them.
Oh and if your still thinking prohibition works, have a look
https://www.drugscience.org/States/NY/NY.pdf
~2 Million users in NYS.
So yeah, your whole statement above is about the money....well if its so important to you, why do you keep flushing it down the toilet?
http://www.drugsense.org/cms/wodclock
2 Billion Spent since January 1st. All that money spent and drug use is on the rise....Really good job guys.
No one cares that its illegal, the people that use it regularly LAUGH at the fact that its still illegal and use it anyway. They dont CARE what you think over there with your booze in your hand.
Chris, I wonder how many high-way fatalities, compared to alcohol related deaths per year?
thanks.
Wow. Our old and stuffy generation fought the wars that gave you the freedom to make your inane lengthy comment in public. As a teacher and a counselor I have worked with children from households who over use alcohol, opioids and pot. You have no idea of these ramifications. You have no idea of the effect of pot on children's brains and the socioeconomic effects. I care that it is illegal and you use it anyway. What kind of role model is that? How many innocent people have died on the road from alcohol and drugs? Maybe you can function normally but many cannot handle drugs and alcohol. They both have caused misery and heartbreak. You ought to get out more and see that the average public is not too thrilled about this legalization. I, for one, would rather use my money in more positive ways. I'm am not a prude. I went to college in the 60's. Now I am an adult and have grown out of my bad habits.
