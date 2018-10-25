NYS Police: 'Oh deer, drive with caution'
From the NYS Police:
Every October and November, Troopers handle an increased number of vehicles collisions striking deer in Troop A-Western New York. Operators should use caution around dusk and dawn.
If you are operating a vehicle and a deer enters the roadway do NOT attempt to swerve. When an operator swerves to avoid a deer, the vehicle is more likely to strike another vehicle or exit the roadway striking trees or utility poles.
If you strike a deer, remain at the scene and call 9-1-1. An accident report can be completed by Troopers if your vehicle has more than $1,000 in damage or if an involved person has been injured.
NYSP Troop A stats for car/deer collisions
September 2017 -- 83 collisions
October 2017 -- 181 collisions
November 2017 -- 314 collisions
2017 total collisions -- 1,412
August 2018 -- 60 collisions
September 2018 -- 103 collisions
To Oct. 24th, 2018 -- 130 collisions
2018 total collisions up to Oct. 24 -- 1,023
