NYS Police: 'Oh deer, drive with caution'

From the NYS Police:

Every October and November, Troopers handle an increased number of vehicles collisions striking deer in Troop A-Western New York. Operators should use caution around dusk and dawn.

If you are operating a vehicle and a deer enters the roadway do NOT attempt to swerve. When an operator swerves to avoid a deer, the vehicle is more likely to strike another vehicle or exit the roadway striking trees or utility poles.