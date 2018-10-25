Local Matters

October 25, 2018 - 1:41pm

NYS Police: 'Oh deer, drive with caution'

posted by Billie Owens in news, NYS Police, car. vs. deer collisions, car/deer.

From the NYS Police:

Every October and November, Troopers handle an increased number of vehicles collisions striking deer in Troop A-Western New York. Operators should use caution around dusk and dawn.

If you are operating a vehicle and a deer enters the roadway do NOT attempt to swerve. When an operator swerves to avoid a deer, the vehicle is more likely to strike another vehicle or exit the roadway striking trees or utility poles.

If you strike a deer, remain at the scene and call 9-1-1. An accident report can be completed by Troopers if your vehicle has more than $1,000 in damage or if an involved person has been injured.

NYSP Troop A stats for car/deer collisions
September       2017 -- 83 collisions
October           2017 -- 181 collisions
November       2017 -- 314 collisions
2017 total collisions -- 1,412
 
August             2018 -- 60 collisions
September       2018 -- 103 collisions
To Oct. 24th, 2018 -- 130 collisions
2018 total collisions up to Oct. 24 -- 1,023

