NYS Police postpone entrance exam that was set for October due to COVID-19

Press release:

The New York State Police today (May 7) announced that the Trooper entrance exam that was scheduled to be held this October has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications for the exam will be suspended until a new date is announced. Those who have already signed up will have their applications canceled and will be issued a refund. They will need to reapply once the exam is rescheduled.

The State Police appreciates all of those who have shown an interest in joining one of the most highly respected law enforcement agencies in the nation.

A new exam date will be announced when appropriate here on our online newsroom, and online here.