September 30, 2019 - 2:53pm

NYS Sen. Rob Ortt issues statement about the vital need to 'defend President Trump's agenda'

posted by Billie Owens in Rob Ortt, NYS 27th congressional district, politics, news.

A statement from Bronze Star recipient and New York State Senator Rob Ortt:

“It is vital that we continue to have a strong, conservative voice representing the residents of New York’s 27th Congressional District and elect a candidate who will defend President Trump’s agenda," Ortt said. "I am the only candidate in this race who has proven that they are willing to do both.

"It is time that we send a battle-tested patriot to Washington who will stand up for our district, stand up to the Party of Impeachment, and push back against the radical socialists running our nation’s Democrat Party.”

