NYS sheriffs call for legislature's and governor's support of proposals aimed at protection, ask for May 15 to be 'Police Memorial Day'

Press release:

In a series of coordinated press conferences today, New York State Sheriffs presented a number of legislative proposals aimed at protecting law-enforcement personnel and the public they serve.

These proposals were the result of weeks of conversations among Sheriffs about their concerns for the safety of their Deputies as a result of the atmosphere of disrespect for law enforcement being promoted or tolerated in so many quarters today.

The Sheriffs asked the State Legislature and the Governor to enact laws which would discourage harassment and physical attacks against the police and encourage compliance with the lawful orders of the police engaged in enforcing the criminal laws of New York.

Additionally, Sheriffs encouraged the legislature to recognize and highlight the work done by law- enforcement personnel by providing a disability and death benefit for police officers seriously injured or killed in the line of duty and designating May 15 of each year as a state holiday -- Police Memorial Day -- to honor the 1,567 officers who have died in the line of duty in New York State.

Regional press events were held in Albany, Oneida, Ontario, Broome and Niagara counties.

The New York State Sheriffs’ Association, Inc. is a not-for-profit corporation formed in 1934 to assist all 58 of New York’s sheriffs in serving and protecting the citizenry through member- supported training programs, accreditation, legislative advocacy, and public safety programs. Visit www.nysheriffs.org.